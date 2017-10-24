China Sept fuel exports to North Korea sink, coal imports down from year ago -customs

BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China’s fuel exports to North Korea fell sharply in September from a year earlier while imports of iron ore and lead concentrate sank after the United Nations’ latest sanctions, customs data showed on Tuesday.

China imported 511,619 tonnes of coal from North Korea, down 71.6 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

The data represents the final shipments allowed through customs before the U.N. sanctions came into force on Sept. 5. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)