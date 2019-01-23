Basic Materials
January 23, 2019 / 8:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's trade with North Korea falls 51 pct in 2018

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China’s trade with North Korea fell 51.2 percent to $2.43 billion in 2018, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Imports from North Korea fell 87.7 percent to $213.15 million, while exports to North Korea dropped 31.7 percent to $2.22 billion.

China’s total trade with North Korea was valued at $228.89 million in December, down from $247.75 million the previous month.

Exports to North Korea in December were $207.43 million, down from $227.70 million the preceding month. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below