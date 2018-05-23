FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 3:22 AM / in an hour

China April LNG imports up 4.3 pct on mth, Jan-April up 58 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 23 (Reuters) -

* China’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports rose 4.3 percent in April from a month earlier to 3.39 million tonnes, Chinese customs data showed on Wednesday

* LNG imports for the first four months were 15.75 million tonnes, the data showed, an increase of 58 percent from the same period a year ago as state refiners stepped up purchases to cover expected strong growth in demand

* China exported 1.82 million tonnes of diesel in April, compared with 2.37 million tonnes recorded for March

* April kerosene exports were at 1.2 million tonnes, versus 1.34 million tonnes in March. Gasoline exports last month were 1.21 million tonnes, versus nearly 1.7 million tonnes a month earlier

Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Xu Muyu; editing by Richard Pullin

