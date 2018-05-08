FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
May 8, 2018 / 3:41 AM / in an hour

China crude oil imports at new daily high in April - Reuters calculation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 8 (Reuters) - China’s crude oil imports hit a new high in April on a daily basis at about 9.6 million barrels per day (bpd), according to Reuters calculations based on official data released on Tuesday.

April crude shipments came in at 39.46 million tonnes, the Chinese General Administration of Customs said. This compared with 39.17 million tonnes in March.

The previous daily record was set in January at 9.57 million bpd.

tonne = 7.3 barrels for crude oil Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.