February 8, 2018 / 3:31 AM / in 13 hours

China imports record crude oil volumes in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China’s crude oil imports in January rose 20 percent year-on-year to a record 40.64 million tonnes, or 9.57 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the General Administration of Customs on Thursday.

That compares with 33.7 million tonnes, or about 7.94 million barrels per day (bpd) in December and beats the previous record set in March 2017 of 9.17 million barrels per day.

tonne=7.3 barrels of crude oil Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Richard Pullin

