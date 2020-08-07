China July oil imports surge 25% from a year ago on buying binge

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China’s crude imports in July surged 25% from a year earlier, as massive purchases made while prices collapsed in April arrived and as some shipments delayed at ports in June finally cleared customs.

China, the world’s top crude oil importer, brought in 51.29 million tonnes of oil last month, equal to 12.08 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday. (Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)