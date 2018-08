BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) -

* China’s July exports of gasoline and diesel both hit the lowest monthly rate since March, official customs data showed on Thursday

* July gasoline exports at 890,000 tonnes, diesel exports at 1.54 mln tonnes

* July kerosene exports at 1.16 mln tonnes

* Liquefied natural gas imports at 4.15 million tonnes, rising from June’s 4 million tonnes, but below record highs of 5.18 million tonnes in January (Reporting by China commodities team; editing by Richard Pullin)