China's June crude oil imports hit record -Reuters calculations

SINGAPORE/BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China’s June imports of crude oil hit their highest on monthly and daily bases, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data released on Tuesday.

June imports reached 53.18 million tonnes, or 12.9 million barrels per day (bpd), the data from the General Administration of Customs showed, surpassing a previous record of 11.3 million bpd in May. (1 tonne=7.3 barrels of crude) (Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore and Muyu Xu in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)