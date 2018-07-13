FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 2:06 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

CORRECTED-China Jan-June crude oil imports at 225 mln tonnes, up 5.8 pct y/y - customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Jan-June crude oil import y/y growth to 5.8 pct (not 8.5 pct)

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) -

* China Jan-June crude oil imports at 225 mln tonnes, up 5.8 pct y/y - customs

* China June crude oil imports at 34.52 mln tonnes - Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-June natural gas imports at 42.08 mln tonnes, up 35.4 pct y/y - customs

* China June natural gas imports at 7.28 mln tonnes - Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-June unwrought copper imports at 2.6 mln tonnes, up 16.3 pct y/y - customs

* China June unwrought copper imports at 451,000 tonnes - Rtrs calculation (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
