Industry, Materials and Utilities

RPT-UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia pips Russia to be China's biggest oil supplier in 2020

By Muyu Xu, Chen Aizhu

 (Repeats story published on Wednesday with no changes to text)
    * Saudi supplied China with an average 1.69 mln bpd of oil
    * Russian exported an average of 1.67 mln bpd to China
    * U.S. imports more than tripled under Phase 1 trade deal
    * Brazil climbed to become China's fourth biggest supplier

    By Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu
    BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the
world's biggest oil exporter, beat Russia to keep its ranking as
China's top crude supplier in 2020, Chinese government data
showed on Wednesday.
    Oil demand in China, the world's top oil importer, remained
strong last year even as the coronavirus crisis hammered global
appetite. Chinese imports rose 7.3% to a record of 542.4 million
tonnes or 10.85 million barrels per day (bpd).
    Saudi shipments to China in 2020 were rose 1.9% from a year
earlier to 84.92 million tonnes, or about 1.69 million bpd, data
from the General Administration of Chinese Customs showed. 
    Russia was a close second with shipments of 83.57 million
tonnes, or 1.67 million bpd, up 7.6% from 2019, the data showed.
    In December, Saudi supplies were 6.94 million tonnes, down
0.8% from the same month a year earlier, while Russian volumes
fell 15.7% to 6.2 million tonnes. 
    China's imports of U.S. oil more than tripled in 2020 to
19.76 million tonnes, or 394,000 bpd, compared to a year
earlier, as companies bought crude under a trade deal between
Washington and Beijing. Imports were 3.6 million tonnes in
December.
    China's total purchases of major U.S. energy products,
including crude, liquefied natural gas, propane, butane and
coal, were worth $9.784 billion in 2020, about 38.7% of the
$25.3 billion target set out in the Phase 1 trade deal.

    Saudi Arabia has played catch up as a supplier since
November by cutting prices to woo customers, overtaking Russia,
which had led for most of 2020 with more flexible transport
options and geographical proximity to Chinese refiners.    
    U.S. sanctions nearly choked off oil exports from Iran and
Venezuela, while Iraq was the main beneficiary. Iraq's oil
exports to China rose 16.1% to 60.12 million tonnes in 2020,
making it China's third largest oil supplier.
    Cashing in on lower prices and with aggressive marketing to
China's independent refiners, Brazil expanded oil exports to
China to become its fourth biggest supplier last year. Brazil's
oil exports to China rose 5.1% to 42.19 million tonnes.
    Below shows import details by country, in metric tonnes:  
   
 Country          Dec        y/y     Jan-Dec     y/y % change
                             %chang              
                             e                   
 Saudi Arabia     6,938,734  -0.8    84,923,037  1.9
 Russia           6,204,929  -15.7   83,572,320  7.6
 Iraq             3,178,954  -32.6   60,117,530  16.1
 Brazil           2,154,408  -33.5   42,189,940  5.1
 Angola           3,825,103  -19.4   41,785,072  -11.7
 Oman             1,635,573  -60.7   37,838,296  11.7
 United States    3,599,058  N/A     19,760,319  211.3
 Malaysia         1,038,050  8.9     12,528,977  4.1
 Iran             518,758    28.2    3,917,658   -73.5
 
    
 (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Muyu Xu; Editing by Ana Nicolaci
da Costa and Edmund Blair)
