May 26, 2020 / 1:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia leapfrogs Saudi as China's top crude oil supplier in April

    BEIJING/SINGAPORE, May 26 (Reuters) - Russia overtook Saudi
Arabia as China's top crude oil supplier in April, customs data
showed, with imports rising 18% from the same month a year
earlier as refiners snapped up cheap raw materials amid a price
war between the two producers.
    Russian shipments reached 7.2 million tonnes last month,
equivalent to 1.75 million barrels per day (bpd), according to
data from the General Administration of Customs released on
Tuesday.
    That compares with 1.49 million bpd in April 2019 and 1.66
million bpd in March.
    Supplies from Saudi Arabia fell to 1.26 million bpd, down
from 1.53 million bpd in April 2019 and 1.7 million bpd in
March. 
    China's total crude oil imports in April came in at 9.84
million bpd, up from 9.68 million bpd in March, but well below
10.64 million bpd in April last year, according to data released
earlier this month.
    Still, imports during the first four months of the year were
up 1.7% on a year earlier as Chinese oil refineries take
advantage of slumping oil prices.
    Analysts have estimated that average utilisation rates at
independent refineries, known as 'teapots', rose to nearly 70%
in late April - their level before the virus outbreak - but that
state-backed refiners will not climb back to their normal level
until May.
    Refinitiv's oil research team expects China's May imports to
hit an all-time high of 53.7 million tonnes, or 12.7 million
bpd, with record volumes from OPEC producers.
    Chinese refiners are also receiving their first crude cargo
from the United States in May since November, a shipment booked
in March when oil prices started to collapse.
    Below are details of imports from key suppliers. 
            
 Country       April(ton  y/y % change  Jan-Apr(to  y/y % change
               nes)                     nnes)       
 Russia        7,204,272  17.7          28,276,501  16.9
 Saudi Arabia  5,160,908  -18           27,110,353  7
 Iraq          3,991,343  20.4          20,214,766  37.4
 Oman          3,835,236  25.1          12,093,114  17
 Angola        3,404,514  23.8          13,707,605  -20
 Malaysia      1,578,030  215.2         6,210,076   227.6
 Iran          518,338    -84           1,440,771   -84.2
 U.S.          N/A        N/A           N/A         N/A
 Venezuela     N/A        N/A           N/A         N/A
    
    

