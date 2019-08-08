China July rare earth exports rise to highest since Dec - customs

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China’s rare earth exports rose for a second month in July to their highest since December, customs data showed on Thursday, despite worries over supply from the world’s top producer of the materials amid its trade dispute with the United States.

Exports of the group of 17 chemical elements used in consumer electronics and military equipment came in at 5,243 tonnes last month, according to General Administration of Customs data. That was up 32.2% from 3,966 tonnes in June and up 15.8% from 4,529 tonnes in July 2018. (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Christian Schmollinger)