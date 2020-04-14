China March rare earth exports at highest since at least 2014

BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - China’s rare earth exports rose 19.2% in March year-on-year, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data released on Tuesday, hitting their highest since at least 2014, as the industry appeared to recover from the coronavirus outbreak.

Shipments totalled 5,551.4 tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said, more than the total for January and February 2020 combined and the highest monthly total in Reuters records going back to January 2015.

Exports in the first quarter were down 2.3% year-on-year at 11,040.6 tonnes. (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)