BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China, the world’s largest rare earth exporter, sold 2,611 tonnes of rare earths in November, the highest in five months, figures from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

Rare earth exports rose 14% from 2,288 tonnes in October.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh; Editing by Kim Coghill)