CORRECTED-China's annual rare earth exports slump to 5-yr low

(Corrects paragraph 1 figure to 35,448, not 27,608.30, and year in paragraph 2 to 2015, not 2013)

SHANGHAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China’s rare earth exports fell to 35,448 tonnes last year from 46,330 tonnes in 2019, customs data showed on Thursday, after the coronavirus hit overseas demand and as more supply was used in domestic industries.

The 2020 exports were the lowest since 2015, according to Reuters records.

Exports in December were 4,168 tonnes, the General Administration of Customs said, up from 2,611.1 tonnes in November and also up from 3,657 tonnes in December 2019.