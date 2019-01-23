China's December scrap metals imports rise to highest since May

BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) -

* China’s December scrap metals imports rose to their highest level since May at 510,000 tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday, as traders dashed to bring in shipments before China further tightens waste imports in 2019.

* Arrivals of scrap copper last month rose to 250,000 tonnes, the highest since December 2017, from 220,000 tonnes in November, customs data showed.

* Scrap aluminum imports also increased in December, up to 150,000 tonnes from 130,000 tonnes in the previous month, the highest since March.

* For the full year of 2018, China imported a total of 5.34 million tonnes of waste scrap metals, customs data showed.

* Shipments of waste paper were at 2.37 million tonnes in December and at 17.03 million tonnes for 2018, while waste plastic imports reached 10,000 tonnes in December and 50,000 tonnes for 2018.