China's October scrap metals imports fall to lowest since at least 2014

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) -

* China’s October scrap metals imports fell to their lowest since at least 2014 at 330,000 tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday, curbed by China’s tightening regulations on waste imports.

* Arrivals of scrap copper last month fell to 170,000 tonnes, the lowest since February, from 200,000 tonnes in September, customs data showed.

* Scrap aluminium imports also dropped in October, down to 90,000 tonnes from 100,000 tonnes in September, the lowest since February 2016.

* In the first 10 months of the year, China imported a total of 4.39 million tonnes of waste scrap metals, customs data showed.

* Shipments of waste paper were 1.3 million tonnes in October, while waste plastic imports reached 10,000 tonnes.