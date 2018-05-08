China April soybean imports at 6.92 mln T, down 13.7 pct on-year -customs

BEIJING, May 8 (Reuters) - China’s April soybean imports fell 13.7 percent from the same month a year earlier to 6.9 million tonnes, according to customs data released on Tuesday.

The decline came in the same month that Beijing threatened to slap an additional 25 percent import duty on soybeans from the United States in an ongoing trade war between the world’s top two economies.

China imports 60 percent of the oilseed traded worldwide to make meal for its massive livestock herd, with about a third of its imports typically from the United States.

The imports were up from 5.7 million tonnes in the previous month. (Reporting by Dominique Patton Editing by Joseph Radford)