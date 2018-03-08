FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 3:31 AM / in 13 hours

China Feb soybean imports drop on-yr to 5.4 mln T -Reuters calculation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - China imported 5.42 million tonnes of soybeans in February, down 2.2 percent from the same month a year ago, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data released on Thursday.

The volume was the lowest monthly number since October, 2016.

China is the world’s top soybean importer, and buys 60 percent of the soybeans traded worldwide, mainly from Brazil and the United States, to crush into soymeal used in animal feed. (Reporting by Dominique Patton Editing by Joseph Radford)

