China Jan soybean imports from U.S. nearly doubles vs Dec -customs

BEIJING, Feb 25 (Reuters) - China’s imports of U.S. soybeans nearly doubled in January from the previous month as more cargoes booked earlier after a Sino-U.S. trade truce, according to Chinese customes data.

China brought in 135,814 tonnes of U.S. soybeans in January, up 95 percent from 69,298 tonnes in December. But the figure was still 99.7 percent down from 5.82 million tonnes a year earlier as Beijing’s hefty tariffs on American shipments curbed purchases.