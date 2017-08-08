China July soybean imports at 10.08 mln T, highest on record -customs

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China bought 10.08 million tonnes of soybeans in July, the highest level in records that go back to 2010, customs data showed on Tuesday, arriving as a backlog of previously purchased supplies caused logjams at Chinese ports.

July imports SB-CN-IMP were up 30 percent from 7.76 million tonnes a year ago and 31 percent from 7.69 million tonnes in June. Crushers had delayed discharging cargoes in June due to high stocks and a change in taxes.

China brought in 54.89 million tonnes from January to July, up 16.8 percent from the same period last year, data from the General Administration of Customs also showed.

