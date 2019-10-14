China Sept soybean imports fall 13.5% from previous month

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China’s soybean imports in September fell 13.5% from the previous month, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data released on Monday, on falling demand for soymeal after an epidemic of African swine fever.

China, the world’s top market for soybeans, brought in 8.2 million tonnes of the oilseed in September, down from last month’s 9.48 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculations based on data for the first nine months of the year released by the General Administration of Customs.

The figures were on par with 8.01 million tonnes in the same month a year ago, according to the data. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)