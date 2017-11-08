China soy imports drop to 5.86 mln T in October -customs

BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China imported 5.86 million tonnes of soybeans in October, down 28 percent from the previous month, customs data showed on Wednesday, hit by a seasonal gap in overseas supply and as some shipments were delayed.

The figures were still up 12 percent from 5.21 million tonnes in October last year, supported by robust appetite in the world’s top buyer of the oilseed, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Joseph Radford)