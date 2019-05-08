China soybean imports in April rise 10.7 percent from a year ago

BEIJING, May 8 (Reuters) - China’s soybean imports in April jumped 10.7 percent from the same period a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as shipments delayed from March reached the world’s top oilseed buyer.

China imported 7.64 million tonnes of soybeans in April, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. That is up from 6.9 million tonnes a year earlier and up 55 percent from 4.92 million tonnes in March.

Soybean cargoes were delayed to arrive in April to take advantage of a cut in the value-added tax on agricultural products effective from April 1. (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Hallie Gu; editing by Christian Schmollinger)