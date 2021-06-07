China's May soybean imports rise 29% on-month on delayed Brazil arrivals

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China’s soybean imports in May rose from the previous month, customs data showed on Monday, as more cargoes from top supplier Brazil cleared customs.

China, the world’s top importer of soybeans, brought in 9.61 million tonnes of the oilseed in May, up 29% from 7.45 million tonnes in April, when some Brazilian shipments were delayed, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

May’s imports were also up from 9.38 million tonnes in the same month a year ago. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)