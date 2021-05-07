UPDATE 1-China's April soybean imports climb 11% on year as delayed cargoes arrive

(Adds soybean crusher comments, background)

BEIJING, May 7(Reuters) - China’s soybean imports in April rose 11% from the same month a year earlier, boosted by the arrival of some delayed cargoes, customs data showed on Friday.

China, the world’s top importer of soybeans, brought in 7.45 million tonnes of the oilseed in April, up from 6.714 million tonnes a year earlier, according to General Administration of Customs data.

Chinese crushers have stepped up purchases of soybeans from top exporters Brazil and the United States in the early months of 2021, expecting higher demand as the country’s pig herd recovers.

Rains in Brazil, however, delayed the harvest and export of its soybeans, resulting in a sharp drop in shipments to China in March. Importers turned to the United States to fill the gap.

More Brazilian cargoes were expected to arrive in April and the coming months, traders and analysts said.

“The majority of beans that arrived in April would have been Brazilian beans,” said a manager with a crusher in northern China, speaking before the data came out.

In the first four months of the year, China brought in 28.63 million tonnes of soybeans, up 17% from the same period in the previous year, customs data also showed.