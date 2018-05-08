UPDATE 1-China's April soybean imports fall 13.7 pct as border inspections toughen

* Apr soybean imports drop to 6.9 mln T vs 8.02 mln T a year ago

* Exports drop as border inspections delay clearance - analyst

* Imports fall after Beijing warns of 25 pct tariff on U.S. beans (Adds detail throughout)

By Dominique Patton

BEIJING, May 8 (Reuters) - China’s April soybean imports fell 13.7 percent from the same month a year earlier to 6.9 million tonnes, much lower than market expectations, and ahead of possible extra tariffs on imports from the United States.

The market was expecting around 8.5 million tonnes in April, significantly higher than last year, amid very good crushing margins in the world’s top buyer of beans.

But, the decline occurred in the same month that Beijing threatened to slap an additional 25 percent import duty on soybeans from the United States in an ongoing trade war between the world’s top two economies.

Monica Tu, an analyst at Shanghai JC Intelligence Co Ltd, said the imports likely fell because of increased import inspections that have delayed the clearing of cargoes through ports to more than one month, up from one to two weeks typically.

“This must be to do with the speed of clearing customs,” said Tu. “Currently inspections are taking longer and are more demanding than before. The trade war is playing a role in this.”

China imports 60 percent of the oilseeds traded worldwide to make meal for animal feed for its massive livestock herd, with about one-third of its imports typically coming from the United States.

The threat of hefty extra duties has effectively frozen future purchases from the United States, said trade sources recently.

However, imports last month were up from 5.7 million tonnes in March.

Imports are expected to be large this quarter as buyers rush to stock up on beans from a huge Brazilian harvest and benefit from good domestic crushing margins.

Arrivals are expected at around 9.5 million tonnes in May and 9 million tonnes in June, the China National Grains and Oils Information Center said last week.

But if tariffs on U.S. soybeans are implemented, crushers would see much tighter supply in the second half, when China normally buys most of its beans from the United States.

Soy imports SB-CN-IMP in the first four months of 2018 were 26.49 million tonnes, down slightly from 27.54 million in the same period in 2017, the customs data showed. (Reporting by Dominique Patton Editing by Joseph Radford and Christian Schmollinger)