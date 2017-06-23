FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2017 / 6:46 AM / in 2 months

China may sugar imports up nearly 38 pct y/y -customs

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 23 (Reuters) - China imported 186,765 tonnes of sugar in May, up 37.88 percent from a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday.

May imports were down slightly from last month's 190,000 tonnes, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs.

Imports in the first five months of the year rose to 1.27 million tonnes, up 31.9 percent from the same period in 2016, boosted by low global prices. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Joseph Radford)

