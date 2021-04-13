Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Economic News

TABLE-China's March trade with United States, EU, other key economies

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's exports grew at a
robust pace in March in yet another boost to the nation's
economic recovery as global demand picks up amid progress in
worldwide COVID-19 vaccination, while import growth surged to
the highest in four years.
    The data suggests the world's second largest economy will
continue to gather momentum as it emerges from the COVID-19-led
slump in early 2020, though a lagging consumer rebound, a
resurgence in COVID-19 cases in many countries and Sino-U.S.
tensions have raised risks for the outlook. 
    Exports in dollar terms soared 30.6% in March from a year
earlier, but at a slower pace from a record 154.9% growth in
February. The analysts polled by Reuters have forecast a 35.5%
jump in shipments. Imports grew 38.1%.
    Following is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with
its biggest trade partners in March. 
    
 March        Exports  Imports  Balan  Exports +/-  Imports +/- %
              ($ bln)  ($ bln)  ce ($  % y/y        y/y
                                bln)                
 Japan           13.5     19.2   -5.7         7.6%          30.4%
 South Korea     11.6     17.8   -6.2        20.9%          22.7%
 Taiwan           6.1     21.3  -15.1        25.5%          40.6%
 European        36.6     27.5    9.0        45.9%          33.8%
 Union                                              
 USA             38.7     17.3   21.4        53.3%          74.8%
 Australia        4.5     13.2   -8.7        23.1%          47.3%
 ASEAN           37.7     33.1    4.6        14.4%          38.4%
 
 (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up