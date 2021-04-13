TABLE-China's March trade with United States, EU, other key economies

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's exports grew at a robust pace in March in yet another boost to the nation's economic recovery as global demand picks up amid progress in worldwide COVID-19 vaccination, while import growth surged to the highest in four years. The data suggests the world's second largest economy will continue to gather momentum as it emerges from the COVID-19-led slump in early 2020, though a lagging consumer rebound, a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in many countries and Sino-U.S. tensions have raised risks for the outlook. Exports in dollar terms soared 30.6% in March from a year earlier, but at a slower pace from a record 154.9% growth in February. The analysts polled by Reuters have forecast a 35.5% jump in shipments. Imports grew 38.1%. Following is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners in March. March Exports Imports Balan Exports +/- Imports +/- % ($ bln) ($ bln) ce ($ % y/y y/y bln) Japan 13.5 19.2 -5.7 7.6% 30.4% South Korea 11.6 17.8 -6.2 20.9% 22.7% Taiwan 6.1 21.3 -15.1 25.5% 40.6% European 36.6 27.5 9.0 45.9% 33.8% Union USA 38.7 17.3 21.4 53.3% 74.8% Australia 4.5 13.2 -8.7 23.1% 47.3% ASEAN 37.7 33.1 4.6 14.4% 38.4% (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)