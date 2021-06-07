Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Economic News

TABLE--China's May trade with United States, EU, other key economies

By Reuters Staff

    BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China's imports grew at their fastest pace in 10 years in May,
fuelled by surging demand for raw materials, although export growth slowed more than expected,
weighed by disruptions caused by COVID-19 cases at the country's major southern
ports.
    China's exports in dollar terms grew 27.9% in May from a year earlier, slower than the 32.3%
growth reported in April and missing analysts' forecast of 32.1%.
    Imports increased 51.1% year-on-year last month in dollar terms, the fastest growth since
January 2011 but a touch slower than the 51.5% rise tipped by the Reuters poll.
    Following is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners in
May.
    
 May          Exports  Imports  Balance(  Export  Imports  Exports  Imports +/- %
              ($bln)   ($bln)   $bln)     s +/-   +/- %    +/- %    m/m
                                          % y/y   y/y      m/m      
 Japan           13.9     16.7      -2.7    5.0%    33.6%     1.6%           -9.8%
 South Korea     12.5     17.1      -4.6   29.9%    31.9%     0.2%           -2.3%
 Taiwan           6.5     19.2     -12.7   31.3%    29.5%    -3.6%           -1.0%
 European        39.9     27.2      12.7   12.6%    57.7%     0.0%            1.7%
 Union                                                              
 USA             44.9     13.1      31.8   20.6%    40.5%     6.7%           -6.0%
 Australia        4.9     13.6      -8.7    1.4%    55.4%    -6.5%           -8.5%
 ASEAN           39.2     33.1       6.1   40.6%    53.8%    -4.6%            5.6%
 

 (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
