Economic News

TABLE-China's November trade with United States, EU, other key economies

By Reuters Staff

    BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's exports rose at the fastest pace in almost three years in
November, as strong global demand for goods needed to ride out the pandemic landed the world's
second-largest economy a record trade surplus.
     Exports in November rose 21.1% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, the
fastest growth since February 2018. It also soundly beat analysts' expectations for a 12.0%
increase and quickened from an 11.4% increase in October.
     Imports in November rose 4.5% from a year earlier, slower than October's 4.7% growth, and
underperforming expectations in a Reuters poll for a 6.1% increase, but still marking a third
straight month of expansion.
     The firm shipments led to a trade surplus for November of $75.42 billion, the largest since
at least 1981 when Refinitiv records began.
    Following is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners in
November.
    
   November  Exports   Imports  Balance     Exports  Imports +/-   Exports +/-  Imports +/- %
                                          +/- % y/y     % y/y            % m/m            m/m
      Japan     13.6      16.4     -2.8        5.6%          7.1%        10.7%           9.9%
      South     10.6      16.1     -5.5        9.5%          5.9%         6.1%           8.5%
      Korea                                                                     
     Taiwan      5.8      20.4    -14.6       18.1%         21.7%        11.8%           7.1%
   European     37.5      26.2     11.4        8.6%          4.5%        11.8%          15.1%
      Union                                                                     
        USA     52.0      14.6     37.4       46.1%         32.7%        18.6%          16.9%
  Australia      5.7       9.5     -3.8       22.6%          9.2%         8.6%          -6.1%
      ASEAN     39.1      28.3     10.8        8.8%         11.0%        13.5%           9.5%
 * China's customs agency no longer includes United Kingdom as part of the European Union in
publishing the country's trade data, rendering year-on-year calculations inaccurate based on
Reuters records. 


 (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley)
