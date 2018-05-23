FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Basic Materials
May 23, 2018 / 3:51 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

China Apr scrap aluminium imports fall after tariff move

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, May 23 (Reuters) -

* China’s April scrap aluminium imports fell by 27.8 percent from March to 130,000 tonnes, after the country slapped a 25 percent import tariff on aluminium scrap from the United States, its biggest supplier of the material, with effect from Apr. 2

* April scrap aluminium imports also fell 23.1 percent year on year, data from the General Administrations of Customs showed on Wednesday

* China Jan-April scrap aluminium imports were down 11.4 percent year on year at 620,000 tonnes

* China this year introduced new impurity thresholds on imported waste, including metals, as part of a crackdown on “foreign garbage,” sending imports significantly lower.

* China’s April scrap metal imports fell 35.9 percent year on year to 440,000 tonnes

* Jan-April scrap metal imports were down 31 percent year on year at 1.94 mln tonnes

* China April scrap copper imports down 36.7 pct year on year at 180,000 tonnes

* China Jan-April scrap copper imports down 38.5 percent year on year at 740,000 tonnes

* China, for the second month in a row, imported zero waste plastic in April

* China Jan-April waste plastic imports were down 99.5 percent year on year at 10,000 tonnes

* China’s April waste paper imports were down 47.5 percent year on year at 1.19 mln tonnes

* China Jan-April waste paper imports down 49 percent year on year at 5.12 mln tonnes (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
