September 23, 2018 / 3:46 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

China August scrap metal imports fall 30.5 pct y/y - customs

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) -

* China’s imports of scrap metal in August fell by 30.5 percent from a year earlier to 430,000 tonnes, the General Administration of Customs said on Sunday.

* China August scrap copper imports down 29.7 pct y/y to 220,000 tonnes - customs

* China August scrap aluminium imports down 23.4 pct y/y to 130,000 tonnes - customs

* China August waste paper imports down 46.2 pct y/y to 1.4 mln tonnes - customs

* China August waste plastic imports down 98.9 percent y/y to 10,000 tonnes - customs (Reporting by Adam Jourdan)

