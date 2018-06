BEIJING, June 23 (Reuters) -

* China’s scrap metal imports in May fell 27.7 percent on the year to 520,000 tonnes, customs data showed on Saturday

* China’s May scrap copper imports fell 33.3 percent to 210,000 tonnes and scrap aluminium imports fell 40.5 percent to 110,000 tonnes

* China imported no waste plastic in May while waste paper imports fell 64.8 percent to 860,000 tonnes, the data also showed (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Yawen Chen; Editing by Stephen Coates)