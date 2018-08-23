FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 5:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China July scrap metal imports fall 31 pct y/y - customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) -

* China’s imports of scrap metal fell by 31 percent from a year earlier to 410,000 tonnes, the General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.

* Beijing has imposed a 25 pct import tariff on scrap metal from the United States, one of its top suppliers, from Thursday, although customs has not published a country-by-country breakdown of imports since April.

* China July scrap copper imports down 26.8 pct y/y to 210,000 tonnes - customs

* China July scrap aluminium imports down 25.6 pct y/y to 120,000 tonnes - customs

* China July waste paper imports down 32.8 pct y/y to 1.43 mln tonnes - customs

* China July waste plastic imports down 98.7 percent y/y to 10,000 tonnes - customs (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
