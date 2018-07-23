FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 2:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

China June scrap metal imports down 44.5 pct y/y - customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) -

* China June scrap metal imports fell 44.5 percent year-on-year to 400,000 tonnes, the General Administration of Customs said on Monday

* China June scrap copper imports dropped 39.8 pct year-on-year to 200,000 tonnes - customs

* China June scrap aluminium imports slid 41.1 pct year-on-year to 110,000 tonnes - customs

* China June waste paper imports down 53 pct year-on-year at 1.12 mln tonnes - customs

* China June waste plastic imports zero - customs (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

