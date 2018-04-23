FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 5:11 AM / in 2 hours

China March scrap metal imports fall 24.6 pct - customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) - China’s scrap metal imports in March fell by 24.6 percent from the same time a year ago as new curbs on foreign solid waste came into effect for the first time, while waste paper imports slid by 54.2 percent and the country imported zero plastic.

New impurity limits - set at 1 percent for nonferrous metal, and at 0.5 percent for paper, plastics and ferrous metal - were announced by China last year and had already impacted shipments but only officially came into force on March 1.

Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
