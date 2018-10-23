FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 5:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China Sept scrap metal imports hit lowest level this year

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) -

* China’s imports of scrap metal in September fell to the lowest level this year, down 44.6 percent to 360,000 tonnes, the General Administration of Customs said on Tuesday.

* Arrivals of scrap copper in September plunged 38.9 percent to 200,000 tonnes, curbed by the hefty tariffs on imports from the United States.

* China September scrap aluminium imports dropped 46.9 percent to 100,000 tonnes.

* Waste paper imports also fell last month, down 23.6 percent to 1.6 million tonnes.

* No waste plastic was brought in by Chinese traders in September, according to customs data. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tom Daly; Editing by Sunil Nair)

