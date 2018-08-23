FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018

UPDATE 1-China July scrap metal imports fall 31 pct y/y, rise from June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds month-on-month comparisons)

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) -

* China’s imports of scrap metal fell by 31 percent from a year earlier to 410,000 tonnes, the General Administration of Customs said on Thursday, but shipments were up by 2.5 pct from June.

* Beijing has imposed a 25 pct import tariff on scrap metal from the United States, one of its top suppliers, from Thursday, although customs has not published a country-by-country breakdown of imports since April.

* China July scrap copper imports were down 26.8 pct y/y at 210,000 tonnes, but up 5 pct from previous month -customs

* China July scrap aluminium imports were down 25.6 pct y/y at 120,000 tonnes, but up 9 pct month-on-month -customs

* China July waste paper imports were down 32.8 pct y/y at 1.43 mln tonnes, but up 27.8 percent month-on-month -customs

* China July waste plastic imports were down 98.7 percent y/y at 10,000 tonnes, up from zero in June -customs (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)

