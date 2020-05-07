Market News
May 7, 2020 / 3:23 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

China April yuan-denominated exports up 8.2% y/y, imports down 10.2%

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 7 (Reuters) - China’s yuan-denominated exports in April rose 8.2% from the same period a year earlier, customs data showed on Thursday.

Imports fell 10.2% on year, which left China with a trade surplus of 318.15 billion yuan ($44.85 billion) last month, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data.

For the first four months of the year, exports declined 6.4% from a year earlier, while imports dropped 3.2%, data showed. ($1 = 7.0941 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

