BEIJING, April 12 (Reuters) - China’s March yuan-denominated exports rose 21.3 percent from a year earlier, while imports dropped 1.8 percent, customs data showed on Friday.

That resulted in a trade surplus of 220 billion yuan for the month, according to Reuters calculations based on the customs data.

February exports had dropped 16.6 percent with imports down 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)