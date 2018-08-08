China's July yuan-denominated exports rise 6.0 pct, imports jump 20.9 pct

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China’s yuan-denominated exports rose 6 percent year-on-year in July, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Yuan-denominated imports rose 20.9 percent last month, resulting in a trade surplus of 176.96 billion yuan.

China’s trade performance has had a strong start this year, thanks to sustained demand at home and abroad, though the export outlook is being clouded by a heated trade dispute with the United States. Last month, both countries slapped tit-for-tat duties on each other’s goods and have kept up threats for more punitive trade measures.

Investors worry that the Trump administration’s threat to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods could disrupt its shipments and global supply chains in a blow to investment and growth.

The General Administration of Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Shri Navaratnam)