(In alerts issued Sept 8 on China’s yuan-based August trade figures, please read trade balance as +239.6 billion yuan, not +2.4 billion yuan.)

Sept 9 (Reuters) - CHINA AUGUST TRADE BALANCE +239.6 BLN YUAN CHINA AUGUST YUAN-DENOMINATED IMPORTS -2.6 PCT Y/Y CHINA AUGUST YUAN-DENOMINATED EXPORTS +2.6 PCT Y/Y (Reporting by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Kim Coghill)