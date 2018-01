(Corrects headline to 2017 from Dec)

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China’s exports denominated in yuan rose 10.8 percent year-on-year in 2017, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday.

Yuan-denominated imports rose 18.7 percent last year, which produced a trade surplus of 2.87 trillion yuan.

Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on Friday. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Elias Glenn; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)