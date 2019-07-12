RPT-China H1 yuan-denominated exports up 6.1 pct y/y, imports rise 1.4 pct

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - China’s yuan-denominated exports rose 6.1% in the first half of this year from the same period a year earlier, while imports increased 1.4 %, customs data showed on Friday.

That resulted in a trade surplus of 1.23 trillion yuan ($178.94 billion) for the first six months, according to customs data.

The agency is due to release dollar-denominated trade figures later in the day. ($1 = 6.8737 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)