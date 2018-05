China April iron ore imports at 82.49 mln tonnes - Rtrs calculation

BEIJING, May 8 (Reuters) -

* China Apr iron ore imports at 82.49 mln tonnes - Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-Apr iron ore imports at 353 mln tonnes - customs

* China Apr crude oil imports at 38.93 mln tonnes - Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-Apr crude oil imports at 151 mln tonnes - customs

* China Apr soybean imports at 6.9 mln tonnes - Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-Apr soybean imports at 26.49 mln tonnes - customs

* China Apr coal imports at 22.27 mln tonnes - Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-Apr coal imports at 97.68 mln tonnes - customs

* China Apr unwrought copper imports at 437,000 tonnes - Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-Apr unwrought copper imports at 1.67 mln tonnes - customs (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)