September 7, 2020 / 3:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China August exports rise 9.5% y/y, beat f'casts; imports down 2.1%

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China’s exports in August rose at a faster-than-expected pace, increasing by 9.5% from a year earlier, though imports dropped 2.1%, customs data showed on Monday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would increase 7.1% from year earlier after registering surprising growth of 7.2% in July.

Imports were estimated to have edged up 0.1%, after slumping 1.4% in July.

China posted a trade surplus of $58.93 billion last month, compared with the poll’s forecast for a $50.50 billion surplus and $62.33 billion surplus in July. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

