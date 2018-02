BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) -

* China January iron ore imports at 100 mln tonnes - customs

* China January crude oil imports at 40.64 mln tonnes - customs

* China January coal imports at 27.81 mln tonnes - customs

* January coal imports highest since January 2014

* China January unwrought copper imports at 440,000 tonnes - customs

* China Jan soy imports at 8.48 mln tonnes - customs (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Christian Schmollinger)