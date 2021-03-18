China Jan dollar-denominated exports +24.8% y/y - customs

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - China’s dollar-denominated exports in January rose 24.8% from a year earlier, the Customs agency said on Thursday, while imports rose 26.6%.

Customs earlier this month said exports skyrocketed 154.9% in February, while imports gained 17.3%, the most since October 2018. The previous data did not include figures for January alone.

China posted a trade surplus of $65.38 billion in January, the customs said. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra)