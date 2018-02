BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) -

* China January natural gas imports at 7.77 mln tonnes -customs

* China January refined oil products exports at 4.13 mln tonnes - customs

* China January copper concentrates and ores imports at 1.62 mln tonnes - customs

* China January steel products exports at 4.65 mln tonnes - customs

* China January unwrought aluminium and products exports at 445,000 tonnes - customs (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Christian Schmollinger)